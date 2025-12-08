Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Grinch Caused $30K Worth Of Damage To A Christmas Light Display

Well last week, a Grinch caused just about $30,000 worth of damage to an elaborate Christmas light display out in Washington state. There is always one and it all happened…

gotts
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 31: A Detroit Lions fan dressed as the grinch in the stands before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on October 31, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Well last week, a Grinch caused just about $30,000 worth of damage to an elaborate Christmas light display out in Washington state. There is always one and it all happened as a small Christmas miracle happening in Washington state, where a GRINCH or GRINCHES tried to shut down a Christmas display. According to local reports an unknown person or people damaged about one-third of a Christmas light display that was set up for an annual celebration. 


It's a very beautiful display that the city of Centralia puts up every year, which raises thousands for local nonprofits.  But last week, someone slashed a bunch of cables and wires causing just around $29,000 in damage. This very bad person hasn't been caught, but the good news is the city has rallied to get the display fixed, and it'll be back up and working tonight. The city now have added security this time around, including cameras and patrols. They're also accepting tips if anyone knows who was behind the vandalism. Let's hope they catch this person.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Come on now, people can't be this mean and do this stuff. The person or persons who did this should be ashamed of themselves, knowing how much work goes into putting up Christmas lights and decorations. This is very low to do and I hope they catch this or these people and should make them do a bunch of community service and help put up and get the Christmas display back up and running. Plus pay for the damage they caused with interest. I hope there is someone with a camera or some sort of video of this and they get busted.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Washington
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
Lotto tickets are covered with one hyndred dollar bills.
Human InterestTwo Monmouth County Players Win $2.8M and $1M in Friday Lottery DrawingsJ. Mayhew
Close-Up Of American Football On Field
Human InterestSouth Jersey Schools Sweep Five Public Championships in State Football FinalsJ. Mayhew
TARLETON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 22: A customer uses a self checkout terminal at the new Tarleton Aldi store on July 22, 2022 in Tarleton, United Kingdom. Aldi is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain and has 950 stores. The new Aldi store is the first in the Preston area. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Human InterestRich People Are More Likely To Steal From Self-Checkoutsgotts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect