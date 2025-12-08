Grinch Caused $30K Worth Of Damage To A Christmas Light Display

Well last week, a Grinch caused just about $30,000 worth of damage to an elaborate Christmas light display out in Washington state. There is always one and it all happened as a small Christmas miracle happening in Washington state, where a GRINCH or GRINCHES tried to shut down a Christmas display. According to local reports an unknown person or people damaged about one-third of a Christmas light display that was set up for an annual celebration.



It's a very beautiful display that the city of Centralia puts up every year, which raises thousands for local nonprofits. But last week, someone slashed a bunch of cables and wires causing just around $29,000 in damage. This very bad person hasn't been caught, but the good news is the city has rallied to get the display fixed, and it'll be back up and working tonight. The city now have added security this time around, including cameras and patrols. They're also accepting tips if anyone knows who was behind the vandalism. Let's hope they catch this person.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Come on now, people can't be this mean and do this stuff. The person or persons who did this should be ashamed of themselves, knowing how much work goes into putting up Christmas lights and decorations. This is very low to do and I hope they catch this or these people and should make them do a bunch of community service and help put up and get the Christmas display back up and running. Plus pay for the damage they caused with interest. I hope there is someone with a camera or some sort of video of this and they get busted.