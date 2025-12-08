Contests
Columbia Sportswear Will Give The Whole Company Away To Anyone Who Can Prove the Earth Is Flat

This is pretty funny because yes that title is true, it turns out the Columbia Sportswear features CEO Tim Boyle challenging flat-Earthers.  He says, “You guys claim there’s an end…

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 19: A man explains flat earth theory to a fellow demonstrator at the Keep Britain Free movement anti-mask protest on July 19, 2020 in London, England. From July 24,2020 masks will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
This is pretty funny because yes that title is true, it turns out the Columbia Sportswear features CEO Tim Boyle challenging flat-Earthers.  He says, "You guys claim there's an end to the Earth?  Well, just go snap a picture.  Send it to us.  And you get the assets of the company.  All of it !" He is not joking too, he is say they'll give the whole company away like Willy Wonka to anyone who can go to the "edge" of the "flat" Earth, and take a photo of it.  And obviously, he won't accept A.I. images.

According to these reports, the photo must be of "a visible, physical end to the planet Earth, showing the infinite sheer drop, abyssal void, and clouds cascading into infinity." For more information, they include a few things that are not the "edge of the Earth," such as:  "A clifftop in Seattle.  A cul-de-sac in Kansas.  Or your buddy Dave legally changing his name to 'The Edge.'"  LOL. Keep in mind for legal reasons they don't mention "Columbia Sportswear" in the prize. In the fine print below it reads, "The company refers to 'The Company, LLC' with assets which are valued at $100,000."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I myself have never met anyone that thinks the Earth is flat, but if I do I will be sure to let them know about this. I get a big laugh over this stuff. I don't know why someone would think the Earth is flat, but I guess it takes different strokes to move this Earth no matter how you want to look at it. In my eyes the Earth is round and I would love to see some of the pics the CEO of Columbia Sportswear is going to get across his desk. I'm sure he will get a bunch of crazy pics and lets hope he shares some on social media.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

