This Day in Rock History: December 5

Dec. 5 is a memorable day for rock music fans — a live album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, two legendary musicians were born, and some unforgettable albums were released. Keep reading to discover all the noteworthy events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two of the biggest bands of the 1960s achieved major milestones on this day, one year apart:

The Beach Boys' first live album, Beach Boys Concert, reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, where it spent four weeks. It was the first of two Beach Boys albums to top the chart, with the other being 1974's greatest hits compilation, Endless Summer. 1965: The Beatles played their final two shows at the Empire Theatre in their hometown of Liverpool, England. It was the sixth time the band visited the venue, and they sold out all 2,550 seats.

Cultural Milestones

Some iconic figures who influenced countless music artists were born on Dec. 5, including:

Little Richard was born in Macon, Georgia. He rose to fame in the mid-1950s with his timeless hits, "Tutti Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," and "Good Golly, Miss Molly." Little Richard inspired several musicians, including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart, Michael Jackson, and even hard rock acts such as Led Zeppelin and AC/DC. 1938: JJ Cale was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Although Cale avoided mainstream success and recognition, he was a significant influence on many rock and blues legends, most notably Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Tom Petty, and John Mayer.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Dec. 5 is also the anniversary of two influential rock albums. They are:

Paul McCartney and Wings released their third studio album, Band on the Run, in the U.S. via Apple Records. It was well received by critics and reached the top spot on album charts in several countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Spain. 1994: The Stone Roses released their second and final studio album, Second Coming, through Geffen Records. The album went Platinum in the U.K. and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide.