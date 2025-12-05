Pantera Releases Coffee Table Photo Book: 666 Hand-Signed Copies Available

Contests
Pantera will release a massive 300-page coffee table book this spring through Rufus Publications. Just 666 numbered copies will be printed. Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante…

Phil Anselmo of Pantera performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Pantera will release a massive 300-page coffee table book this spring through Rufus Publications. Just 666 numbered copies will be printed. Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante signed every single one by hand.

Rock photographer Ross Halfin assembled this collection after spending months with the band on tour, both backstage and during live shows. His lens captured the current touring members and dug up archive shots of the original four — Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul included.

Pre-orders start today at 3 p.m. UK time on the publisher's site. The price is $287.50 plus shipping.

The A3 portrait format arrives in a diamond plate style embossed slipcase, fitting for a metal band of this stature. Halfin pulled from his vast archive to unearth photos nobody's seen before, spanning decades of the band's existence.

Few heavy metal acts have achieved what this group accomplished. The original four members cranked out several albums before Far Beyond Driven hit shelves in 1994, shooting straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Sales topped 25 million albums across the globe.

Billboard broke the news in 2022 that Brown and Anselmo planned their first major tour in 22 years. Latin America hosted their comeback shows in 2023 after 21 years apart. They've been crisscrossing the planet ever since.

Anselmo handles vocals while Brown plays bass. Wylde took over guitar duties and Benante sits behind the drums. This photo collection represents the first time all four current members put their signatures on official band merchandise together.

Halfin trailed the touring squad for years, shooting them at venues and between gigs. His images show what the publisher describes as "Pantera in the raw," unfiltered moments most fans never witnessed.

The photo book will ship in spring 2026. With production capped at 666, collectors who want one better move fast.

