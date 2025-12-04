People Donated Over $1 Million To Help An 88 Year Old Grocery Store Worker Retire

Well here is a great story to share, and I will introduce you to a fine gentleman named Ed Bambas. He is 88 years old, an Army veteran, and he still works five days a week, eight hours a day at a Detroit supermarket. He has never received the pension he earned after a lifetime of hard work, and he lost his wife years ago. With all that on his mind and working hard everyday he shows up and does his job and people noticed his dedication.

According to local reports, some great people stepped up and had this to say, "We are opening a fundraiser to help Ed live the life he deserves to finally give him some relief, comfort and the peace of mind that comes from knowing he can enjoy his later years without constant struggle." They also said this "Every dollar we raise will go directly to supporting him by helping with living expenses, medical care, and the small joys that make life meaningful." Check it out you can STILL DONATE to help out Ed by clicking right HERE.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

It is so good to not only read such beautiful stories like this, but to share it with you knowing there are still great people in the world. People like Ed who fought for his country, and works day in and day out who are blessed to hit the age of 88 and finally can sit back and relax. I have never met Ed but he does sound like a great guy and he deserves every penny of that money that people donated. I want to wish him the best on retiring and hope he get's to enjoy every second of it. It just goes to show you that if you work hard like Ed it never goes unwatched. God Bless you Ed and thank you for all you have done.