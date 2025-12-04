Contests
LISTEN LIVE

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announces Limited 2026 U.S. Shows Including Festival Return

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play just two U.S. stops in 2026. One is their Field of Vision II festival. The other is a three-night stint at Forest…

Laura Adkins
Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard perform on day one of the Maho Rasop Festival 2019 on November 16, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Jack Taylor / Stringer via Getty Images

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will play just two U.S. stops in 2026. One is their Field of Vision II festival. The other is a three-night stint at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. The Australian rock band will play at Field of Vision II on Aug. 14 to 16 at Meadow Creek in Buena Vista, Colorado. Blood Incantation, Die Spitz, DJ Crenshaw, Earth Tongue, Etran de L'Aïr, Folk Bitch Trio, Lisa Bella Donna, Pattie Gonia, and Upchuck will join them. 

"Field of Vision I was so special. Anyone who was there would tell you there was some magic in the air. Or maybe the creek water," the band said, according to Pitchfork. "So grateful to party with you all again. Love, the Gizzards." The first Field of Vision happened in August. They covered Dead Kennedys songs with Jello Biafra at that event.

Forest Hills Stadium hosts the band from Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. Night one and two feature rock sets drawn from their staggering 27-album collection. Night three shifts gears with a rave set.

This will be the fourth year that they've taken the stage at this venue. A single show happened in 2022. Then, two-night runs arrived in 2024 and 2025. The band dropped their album, Phantom Island, in June.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 5 on King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard's website. A presale for the Forest Hills shows runs on Dec. 4. The band will wrap up 2025 with shows across Australia, including performances with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, and Orchestra Victoria.

Dead KennedyKing Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Brian Burkheiser of I Prevail performs at Rock City Nottingham on March 28, 2023 in Nottingham, England.
MusicBrian Burkheiser Launches Scatterbrain Solo Project With Taylor Swift CoverDan Teodorescu
Pearl Jam have officially announced a new photo book that's all about the band's Dark Matter tour, which wrapped up in May.
MusicPearl Jam to Release Dark Matter Tour Photo BookAnne Erickson
(L-R) Nikolai Fraiture, Nick Valensi, Julian Casablancas and Albert Hammond Jr. of the Strokes perform before the Red Hot Chili Peppers at MetLife Stadium on August 17, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicBonnaroo 2026 Announces Lineup With Skrillex, The Strokes, and Noah Kahan as HeadlinersLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect