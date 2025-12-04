Jewel Thief Swallowed A $19,000 Fabergé Egg

On this one we take you to New Zealand, where a jewel thief swallowed a $19,000 Faberge Egg. If you haven't noticed yet with everything going on but there has been a lot in the news about these Faberge Eggs. One of the first jeweled eggs ever made just sold at auction for a record $30 million on Tuesday. The Russian jewelry house made it way back in 1913. And what are the odds of two fancy egg stories in one week? Crazy right..

Well here we go, did you hear about the 32-year-old guy who got arrested in New Zealand the other day? He tried to steal a small Fabergé egg from a jewelry store in Auckland by swallowing it. According to reports, this wacky no good guy he walked into the store last Friday and popped it in his mouth, but didn't even make it back outside. They arrested him in the store. The egg he swallowed is part of a special-edition James Bond-themed necklace called the "Octopussy Surprise Locket." It's covered in green enamel, 183 diamonds, and valued at around $19,000. Only 50 of them were made. Be that as it may it was the 1983 movie on a fake Fabergé egg that's auctioned off. So it's a reference to the egg in the film. Funny thing is It's not clear if it was passed yet and it might hurt the resale value. Last we heard, cops were still saying, "waiting for nature to take its course." It's been almost a week.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I actually thought this Faberge Egg was worth more than that price. Still no one should ever steal anything, but in this case this egg seems really big to swallow. I'm sure it was tough to get down too, and it might be even harder to pass for him, OUCH ! I don't know what this guy was thinking when he thought it would be a good idea to try this robbery. Here is the thing too, did he really think no one was going to see him doing this and get away with it ? Now he is stuck with a $19,000 egg in his stomach and will most likely get some hemorrhoids trying to pass it.