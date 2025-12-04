Contests
Guy’s “Come Back with A Warrant” Doormat Didn’t Keep Cops Away

Well back to, you guessed it Florida ! A guy’s “Come Back With A Warrant” doormat didn’t keep cops away. Well guess what happened they did just that. He is…

Well back to, you guessed it Florida ! A guy's "Come Back With A Warrant" doormat didn't keep cops away. Well guess what happened they did just that. He is 57 year old Chris Musick of Daytona Beach, and according to reports he was had been posing as a real estate investor, creating fake documents that made it look like he owned a bunch of properties. It didn't turn out well for Chris and people caught on to his not so thought out plan.

He used them as collateral to take out big loans and buy other properties. Then he'd rent those places out, pocket the money, and never pay back the loans. The local police and detectives said their Financial Crimes Unit interviewed him and established enough probable cause to, quote, "execute a search warrant thereby satisfying the doormat's request." LOL !!! Chris now will be in front of a judge looking at and facing forgery and grand theft charges. 

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy Chris needs the book thrown at him and hopefully the judge will do that. I recall when people were doing scams to get money around Hurricane Sandy, and thankfully were getting busted all over the state and out of the state. In this case, Chris just sounds like he wanted to get fast money, and it never works out that way. Unless you win the lottery, there is really no way to get fast cash. I hope Chris and others who think this was a good idea learn their lesson. Let's be good people and help one another out and not rob or steal money from each other.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thank for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

