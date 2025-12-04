Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Don’t Try To “Rescue” Raccoons On Your Own

On this story we take you over to Georgia, where the lesson is don’t try to rescue raccoons on your own. According to local reports, a man saw an injured…

gotts

Raccoon in backyard at Vancouver Canada

On this story we take you over to Georgia, where the lesson is don't try to rescue raccoons on your own. According to local reports, a man saw an injured raccoon on the side of the road, and decided to give the animal a lift to a nature center.  He wrapped the raccoon in his coat and held it against his chest as he drove for over an hour. Now the trouble started for him, because the raccoon bit the man on his face and hands so he gave it some space. He managed to wrap it in a blanket with duct tape, and continued driving.

Once he got to the nature center, the staff put the raccoon in a kennel, and then sent it to a vet.  They "forcefully insisted" the bloody man to go to the hospital, and he finally agreed THANK GOD. It turns out, the raccoon had did have rabies, and was immediately put down. So the man went through all that trouble for nothing. The nature center said that while the guy's heart was in the right place, no one should ever do this, because he put everyone he came into contact with at risk.  And there were children at the nature center at the time too so let's hope they are okay.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'll be the first to say if you ever see a raccoon, don't ever go near it. I do agree with this no name guy and always do the right thing, but in this case just call the animal control professionals and have them deal with that. Don't ever take matters into your own hands to handle a wild animal. It will only lead to someone or people around you in danger, case in point.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Georgia
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
A sunny winters day on the beach at Asbury Park
Human InterestStudy Finds 68 Fish Species in Monmouth County Waters Using DNA SamplingJ. Mayhew
It's time to crank the holiday music. When it comes to holiday tunes, what's the most popular Christmas song in this state?
Human InterestThe Most Popular Christmas Song in New JerseyAnne Erickson
Donate to charity, donation concept. Give help by sending money to non-profit and charity organizations.
Human InterestPeople Donated Over $1 Million To Help An 88 Year Old Grocery Store Worker Retiregotts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect