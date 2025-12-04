On this story we take you over to Georgia, where the lesson is don't try to rescue raccoons on your own. According to local reports, a man saw an injured raccoon on the side of the road, and decided to give the animal a lift to a nature center. He wrapped the raccoon in his coat and held it against his chest as he drove for over an hour. Now the trouble started for him, because the raccoon bit the man on his face and hands so he gave it some space. He managed to wrap it in a blanket with duct tape, and continued driving.

Once he got to the nature center, the staff put the raccoon in a kennel, and then sent it to a vet. They "forcefully insisted" the bloody man to go to the hospital, and he finally agreed THANK GOD. It turns out, the raccoon had did have rabies, and was immediately put down. So the man went through all that trouble for nothing. The nature center said that while the guy's heart was in the right place, no one should ever do this, because he put everyone he came into contact with at risk. And there were children at the nature center at the time too so let's hope they are okay.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'll be the first to say if you ever see a raccoon, don't ever go near it. I do agree with this no name guy and always do the right thing, but in this case just call the animal control professionals and have them deal with that. Don't ever take matters into your own hands to handle a wild animal. It will only lead to someone or people around you in danger, case in point.