If you need to know where this happened, your guess should be the one and only Florida and three people were caught having a threesome in a supermarket parking lot. Three people were arrested in the Florida Keys last Saturday, doing the nasty. It wasn't happening in the middle of the night it was around NOON ! Let's not forget the Florida Key's is a really exotic place where you can get drinks on every corner so I'm sure they were day drinking when this all went down.

According to reports, the crazy sex group consisted of a 45-year-old woman, a 43-year-old man, and another 59-year-old man. All three were drunk, and were charged with disorderly intoxication, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public. Now here is the kicker, the woman who is named Sharon was also charged with "resisting without violence." Police say Sharon has done this kind of thing before she was arrested for "similar public conduct" just a few months ago.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have been to the Florida Key's and Key West is one of my favorite places to visit. For one I don't think I ever saw a supermarket nor was I really looking for one, but I know all about the drinking that goes on down there. They do have bars even where you can let your "Freak Flag Fly," and maybe Sharon and the boys should have checked out those places before going to a local supermarket. Gives a whole new meaning to " CLEAN UP IN ISLE 9."

I think maybe Sharon might be selling it too by the way it sounds here. If she has been busted for similar stuff like this, and just a few months ago is kind of telling me something here. In conclusion it is Florida and they love doing crazy things, and this one is not so bad compared to some of the other things we write or talk about what happens down that way. Next time get a room and have fun behind close doors if you want to do that.