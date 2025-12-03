This is just too funny all around and let's get into this story, we go to Virginia where a raccoon broke into a liquor store got drunk and passed out in the bathroom according to reports. I don't know if this little guy has a drinking problem or not, but on the bright side at least he didn't try to drive. It's not clear how he got in, but a employee just found him sprawled on the bathroom floor the next morning, still unconscious. Animal Control officers, were called and took photos of this racoon just hammered.

While in the store, he knocked a bunch of bottles off the shelves, and some of them broke. Then he started licking the booze up and just pretty much drank to much for himself. It's hard to tell from the photo, but it looks like he got into some gin, and maybe some whiskey too. (This raccoon has some good taste.) They described him as "Very Intoxicated." They did let him sleep it off at an animal shelter, then released him back into the wild. They say there were, quote, "zero signs of injury, other than maybe a hangover." LOL

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I love this raccoon, and if you recall Carl and I did a story about having a raccoon as a pet ? Well he can stay in my bathroom anytime he gets drunk from here on out. In all honestly I'm glad he is okay and really hope he didn't cause to much damage to the liquor store. This raccoon even was smart enough to go to the bathroom to pass out, maybe he thought he was going to get sick...