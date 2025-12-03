IRS Agents Will Start Watching Porn At Work To Audit Only Fans Accounts

If your on Only Fans and have an account, better be careful because the IRS agents will start watching porn at work to audit your accounts. This is all going down because of the new "no tax on tips" law that congress passed this summer. There's a portion that says you still have to pay taxes on tips earned from "pornographic activity." The IRS is auditing people's Only Fans accounts to make sure they're compliant, and it means some IRS agents will be paid to watch porn at work according to reports.

Keep in mind not everything on OnlyFans is porn. Influencers and even a lot of B List celebrities do have accounts. There are almost five million content creators on there. It's not clear how many are in the U.S.A. Here is what's so funny, the IRS agents will have to watch the videos to determine whether the person's content is pornographic or not. Now that could be easier said than done. There's still no true definition of what "porn" is. So, those IRS agents might have to use the old standard of, "I know it when I see it."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm asking right now if the IRS is hiring ? By the way it would be part-time work cause I wouldn't last that long. LOL !! Truth is I'm sure the IRS people are having a big laugh, going into work and asking their boss " Wait I have to do what today ? " I do know a couple of people that are on Only Fans and they are not ashamed to admit it. ( No I will not be sharing there names or information.) I think they said it's just a little extra money, but I work in radio so I can't see any of that stuff anyway.