This sounds so insane but yes a man had a working cigarette lighter in his stomach for 30 YEARS ! It all starts over in China where a 67-year-old man started getting stomach pain and bloating about a month ago, and his doctors ran some scans. The medical people noticed a foreign object in his belly, but had trouble figuring out what it was. They performed an emergency procedure, but had trouble getting it out because of its smooth, slippery exterior. When the guy was shown images of the object's shape, he figured it out when he was out drinking and he swallowed a plastic lighter on a dare. He assumed it passed through his system but apparently not.

According to reports, doctors were eventually able to remove it during an endoscopy, but they had to wrap something around it first, almost like a condom to make it less slippery. This part of the story is where it gets wacky, because once it was removed, doctors saw that it had been corroded by stomach acid, but it still had gas inside, and it still worked! Thank God the man sounds like he will be okay although he was advised to avoid eating any more lighters.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This guy could have blown up if he farted ! In all serious I'm glad he is okay, but I have never gotten that drunk and where I was asked to swallow a lighter, nor would I even accept that dare. Also how did he not know that was in his stomach for that long and didn't realize that he didn't pass it ? 30 years of having a lighter in your stomach and then all of a sudden he started getting pains seems so crazy. Don't put anything in your stomach other than food or proper liquid's. Finally as I always say " You Always Lose With Mr. Booze." Drink responsible my great friends.