On this one we take you to none other than FLORIDA where a guy test drove a cyber truck, kept it for two days and smashed it up. A 26-year-old man in St. Petersburg, named Richel Valdivia, just went over to his local Tesla dealership to let him take one out for a test drive last month, and he never brought it back. He drove it to his house instead. Then he went medieval on it by smashing it up with a hammer according to reports.

Check this out, an assistant manager tracked the truck down at Richel's house two days later, and it was all ripped up. The damage he did was smashed the rearview mirror, removed the GPS unit, ripped off one of the sun visors, and partially tore the front fenders off. This has to be the craziest part of the story, because this nut job also filled both fenders with landscaping rocks and several pairs of men's underwear. ( DON'T KNOW WHAT THAT'S ALL ABOUT.) All new cars especially Tesla's . They are covered in cameras now so there's footage of some of it. He's facing felony charges for criminal mischief and grand theft. The dealership says he caused around $20,000 in damages.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

You know Rat Rock Nation, it's Florida so what do you expect. I'm in still in disbelief that he had the car for that long. Doesn't the dealership take a copy of their driver license before you take a car out on a test drive ? Also with a GPS on the truck they should have located that car within an hour of getting suspicious of it missing. I really hope they put some of the video out of this guy and him stuffing men's underwear into the fenders. I'm still wondering why he did that ? If any more news breaks out on this story I will let you know.