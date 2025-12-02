Amazon Is Testing Ultrafast 30 Minutes Or Less Deliveries

Just in time for the holidays, as Amazon is currently testing "ultrafast" deliveries, which will get purchases to your front door in 30 minutes. I only they did with pizza, but now it's one thing to expect your pizza delivered in 30 minutes or less. Now, we are so impatient that we put a lasagna into the oven then order oven mitts and expect them to be delivered in time to take the lasagna out. According to reports the 30-minute delivery is only being tested in two places Seattle and Philadelphia. It's unclear when it might be expanded, but if you're in or around these areas, I wouldn't hold your breath.

Here is something you should know though, not everything will be available for this. But Amazon says it'll be offered for "thousands of everyday household essentials and grocery items." It won't be free, the 30-minute deliveries will start at $13.99 per order, although if you're a Prime member, your charge will be discounted to $3.99. A "small basket fee" of $1.99 will also be added to orders below $15. They say it's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, "much like a convenience store." If you live in the Seattle and Philly areas, you can check the Amazon app and homepage for the "30-Minute Delivery" option in the navigation bar.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I know a lot can be done right from our phone, but this is just kind of crazy. We can't be that impatient that we need something right away and if you really do get up off the couch and go get it. I have seen people sitting on a bar stool and are just ordering stuff from Amazon all the time. I understand it is nice to hit buttons and never need to be at a store and it's hassle free, but I'm guessing the Amazon trucks will be flying around towns now to make sure they get your order in 30 minutes. Let's see how this works out.