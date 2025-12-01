Thanksgiving Fight Ended With A Guy Burning His Family’s House Down

Contests
A 21-year-old guy was just busted on a Thanksgiving fight that ended with him burning his family’s house down. His name is Erik Crump, and cops were called out in…

A 21-year-old guy was just busted on a Thanksgiving fight that ended with him burning his family's house down. His name is Erik Crump, and cops were called out in Beach Park, Illinois near Chicago and had a call at 7:30 PM on Thanksgiving Day.  And at that point, it was just an argument. The family said 21-year-old Erik who was still living at home by the way had been "antagonizing and arguing" with other people at dinner. Cops were able to calm things down, and he agreed to keep to himself the rest of the night.  But unfortunately, that didn't happen.  They had to come back an hour later because the house was on fire.

Here is what went down, according to reports it turned out Erik learned he was about to be kicked out and couldn't live there anymore.  So he used gas or some sort of accelerant to start a fire in his bedroom. Then he was standing on the street with a KNIFE looking like Michael Meyers when cops got there.  But luckily, no one was hurt and everyone made it out okay. I guess he won't have to worry about finding an apartment now because he's facing serious jail time for arson. The bad news is his family needs a place.  Their house suffered a lot of major damage. 

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

Well I'm sure we all have someone in our family that is a bit out there, but Erik come on dude. This takes things to another level. You can't go burn down your house because you don't like the way things are going. I think the family should have waited to at least for Black Friday to kick him out. It sounds to me like Erik has some mental issues going on and needs to talk with someone on a leather couch and have a pad out taking notes. I hope Erik gets the help he needs and gets his life in order. I also hope the family gets their house back up and running. That is a tough way to celebrate Thanksgiving and I'm sure that they are not thankful on how this one turned out. I do hope you had a great Turkey day though.

