Well It's been a couple of days since Thanksgiving, so technically December 1st is the last day to eat your turkey scraps before they go bad so be careful with your Thanksgiving leftovers. Some people are out there and live dangerously and push them a few more days especially with food prices these days I get it. But experts don't recommend it. You won't just get sick of eating it and you could get sick, for real. According to the USDA, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, and pumpkin pie can all be stored in the fridge for three to four days.

Now if you don't want to waste the food you have, most leftovers can last a few months in the freezer. So get them in there ASAP ! There's one Thanksgiving staple that can survive in the fridge a little longer though. Homemade cranberry sauce lasts a week and up to ten days. And the canned stuff can last up to two weeks in the fridge. Some people will hate this four-day warning, but remember, the "smell-test" isn't 100% reliable. Thanksgiving dishes spoil faster than other leftovers because the food sits out in the danger zone longer than a typical meal.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

This story has me a little mad myself, because I have a lot of left overs that I put in my refrigerator. I don't want that to go to waste so I will be reheating a bunch of stuff now. I do have some leftovers of a turkey that a friend of mine cooked up with a bunch of bottles of champagne. Yes your reading that right and it was delicious. So I don't want that to go to waste.