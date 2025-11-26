Contests
Anthrax Finishes Mixing First Album in Nine Years at Dave Grohl’s Studio

Anthrax wrapped up mixing on their first album since 2016’s For All Kings. Drummer Charlie Benante announced through a Facebook story that the band completed sessions at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer Joey Belladonna (L) and guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax perform during the Las Rageous music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on April 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Anthrax wrapped up mixing on their first album since 2016's For All Kings. Drummer Charlie Benante announced through a Facebook story that the band completed sessions at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California.

The post included a photo with Grohl at the facility. Benante described their new album as a "very New York Album." He mentioned that "You can grab a slice and walk around and listen to it while eating," Metal Injection reports.

Producer Jay Ruston managed the mixing sessions. Ruston had previously worked on For All Kings and the 2011 album Worship Music, which brought them a GRAMMY nomination.

Vocalist Joey Belladonna and guitarist Jon Donais didn't appear in the studio photo. 

Anthrax belongs to The Big Four with Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth. These four groups defined speed and thrash metal. 

The group used the concert touring shutdown during COVID-19 to write material. No release date or first single has been announced.

