Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Defended by Nikki Sixx After Criticism

Nikki Sixx stood up for Vince Neil this week after fans posted harsh words about the singer's fitness and voice on social media. This came after the band announced their summer 2026 tour.

A fan said that Vince should improve his voice and get in shape before the upcoming shows. Sixx responded, "Did you hear him in Vegas? He sounded solid and bad a**," according to American Songwriter.

The bassist was talking about the band's Las Vegas residency. It concluded earlier this year, and the shows were the first ones that Neil had performed in since suffering multiple strokes last December.

He suffered from four strokes over the years, and two went undetected until doctors examined his brain. The singer woke up on Christmas night, unable to get out of bed. His left leg and left arm stopped working. He said that he needed extensive rehabilitation, but the sensation slowly returned to his legs.

The vocalist added that there are some things he still can't do onstage, like running back and forth, but he's getting used to it.

Sixx also addressed fans calling for the return of founding guitarist Mick Mars. He retired from touring in 2022 due to his health issues. "Remember, Mick retired because his health couldn't handle life on the road," Sixx explained, according to American Songwriter. "We all understand that, so why would you want to put him through it again?"

The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour will start on July 17, 2026, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The last show will happen on September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. Tesla and Extreme will support the trek.