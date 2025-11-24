Contests
Guns N’ Roses Roll Out Extensive 2026 Tour Plans

There was a time when it was truly unfathomable that the members of Guns N’ Roses would ever get back together for any reason, let alone a major tour. But,…

Anne Erickson
There was a time when it was truly unfathomable that the members of Guns N' Roses would ever get back together for any reason, let alone a major tour. But, those days are over, and GN'R are back in full force. They've been touring nonstop since 2016, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Now, Guns N' Roses have announced an extensive 2026 world tour that includes a summer leg of tour dates for the legendary rockers in North America. That's not all, because the crew has also announced plans to release two new singles on Dec. 2.

Inside Guns N' Roses' Tour

The band's 2026 tour will kick off with a Latin American trek in April, followed by a stop at the Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida on May 5, right before their headlining appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach on May 7. From there, Guns N Roses will embark on the North American leg of their tour in July.

The North American part of the tour begins July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and takes the band through cities in Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, Nevada and more before closing out on Sept. 19 in Atlanta. One of the most interesting stops on the tour is when the band will play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, marking their first show there in three decades. Find the full roster of tour dates on their official website.

Tickets for the North American tour will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales will be available as early as Tuesday December 2.

There's more GN'R fun on the way, too, as the band has revealed that two new songs, "Nothin" and "Atlas," will arrive on Dec. 2. They're available for pre-save now.

Last month, Slash said that the band had plans to play shows in 2026, so it's not a huge surprise. But, what is surprising is just how many dates the band has booked. It really shows that these band members are past the drama and back together for good. It's a good thing, because songs such as "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain" never get old.

Guns N Roses
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
