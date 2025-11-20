Contests
Slipknot Completes $120M Catalog Sale to HarbourView Equity Partners

Slipknot sold part of their music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners. The deal is worth approximately $120 million, according to Billboard. HarbourView told The Hollywood Reporter about the transaction on Tuesday. The…

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Zakk Wylde (L) and singer Corey Taylor of Slipknot perform during the Ozzy Osbourne and Corey Taylor special announcement at the Hollywood Palladium on May 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Slipknot sold part of their music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners. The deal is worth approximately $120 million, according to Billboard. HarbourView told The Hollywood Reporter about the transaction on Tuesday.

The agreement includes both publishing and recorded royalties. No one shared the exact money details or how much of the catalog changed hands.

"After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what Slipknot started," said Michael "Clown" Crahan in a statement. "Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready. Hail The Knot."

The band has earned 11 GRAMMY nominations across their nearly 30-year run. They won one in 2006 for best metal performance with their Platinum single "Before I Forget." Slipknot holds 11 Gold and Platinum records, including their triple-Platinum debut album.

Each of their six albums since the debut has reached the top three on the Billboard chart. Three reached number one: All Hope Is Gone, .5: The Gray Chapter and We Are Not Your Kind. Their music has brought in $15.5 million in yearly revenue over the last three years. Publishing added another $5.2 million per year, Billboard estimates show.

The catalog spans more than two decades. It has reached 15.73 billion streams worldwide. 

"Slipknot's music has redefined heavy metal and created a global cultural phenomenon," said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, in a statement, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "Their catalog is a testament to their influence, passion, and enduring artistry within the genre."

Warner Music Group controls the master recording catalog through its 2007 acquisition of Roadrunner Records. The deal covers the band's archival catalog but does not extend to future releases.

Michael CrahanSlipknot
Dan TeodorescuWriter
