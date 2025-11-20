Well one in seven Americans want to eliminate all coins. But how many people were really sad when they heard about the Treasury ending the production of the penny and then realizing that it may have been years since they last spent one? If you didn't know already the the government got rid of the penny because they were expensive to produce and some say it was unnecessary. But some of us don't want to stop there according to reports.

Here is what we know, 24% of people say they'd be cool with also nixing nickels. 58% don't want that including 34% who "strongly oppose" it. Others like 14% of people say they'd support the Treasury ending production of all U.S. coins, and just having everything rounded to the nearest dollar. 73% of people don't want that including 57% who "strongly oppose" it. Those pennies people really don't care about, and when they were asked if they'd pick up a penny if they saw it on the ground, and nearly 30% said they'd just leave it there. Check this out 11% of people claim they still use pennies to pay for things "every day." The most common demographic for that is poorer, older people in the South. Another 19% claim they spend them weekly, and 18% more said they spend a penny monthly.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I will start off by saying I work in radio, so if they get rid of coins how am I going to get paid ? LOL ! In all serious I still use change from time to time, case in point I never really travel on toll roads so I use change to pay them. I do not have an Ez-Pass. I have seen lot's of people use coins to pay for lot's of things too, like at Beat The Clock at Bar A. The beers start off at 50 cents so why not buy a round for yourself and throw some quarters up on the bar.