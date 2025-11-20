Guy Waved A Gun Around Because He Thought Women Would Find It Sexy

A guy in Rockford, Illinois named Sabah Bonilla got arrested on Friday after hanging out the side of a car and waving around a gun because he thought the ladies would find it sexy. This 27-year-old idiot, was hanging out the window of a black SUV and trying to show off a semi-automatic rifle according to reports. Thank God someone was smart enough to pick up a phone and call 911. The gun was sitting on the back seat of his SUV when cops caught up with him. He also had a large-capacity magazine with 30 bullets down in his pantleg.

After pulling over Sabah Bonilla, the police said at least two women were in the car with him. And when cops asked why he waved the gun around, he said he was "attempting to have sexual relations" with them and, quote, "believed women liked these things." Turns out he's been convicted on weapons charges four separate times. They arrested him for unlawful possession of a gun. He's due in court on December 16th.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

For years now it has been men have asking the question, "What do women want?" I can assure you it's not taking a semi-automatic rifle and start waving it out of window of an SUV. Maybe it would be a good idea and take one of these girls to a gun range if he thought they thought it was sexy. Go out there and shoot as some targets and do it safely. I also think this guy has not learned a damn thing, just from his weapon charges that he racked up four different times. The judge should really throw the book at him and he should never be allowed to ever own another gun. He is lucky he didn't hurt anyone or kill someone.