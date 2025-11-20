On this story we go to North Carolina, where a fight over a Thanksgiving turkey went into gunfire. Yes some people are losing their minds over a turkey. Two idiots who were identified as 64-year-old Mark Foye and 55-year-old Antonio Johnson were both shopping at a Food Lion store in High Point, North Carolina on Thursday. One of them got into it with an employee over the price of a turkey according to reports.

Here is what went down, they had a deal where you could get one for 29 cents a pound, but you had to spend $35 first. One of them didn't understand the deal and got his mouth going with a female cashier. So the other guy stepped in, and it turned into a fistfight. Now there's a video of them fighting near the front of the store, when Mark pulls out a gun and points it at Antonio's face! Not only that they both left the store, but it turned out Antonio also had a gun, and they got into a shootout in the parking lot. Antonio was shot in the arm and got taken to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, no one else was hurt. Both men are facing charges for quote, "simple affray" and" going armed to the terror of the public." Here Is The Video:

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

What the in the world is going on ? We are fighting and shooting over Thanksgiving turkeys and I will say this is just crazy. I also think we should just take a step back at just breath and relax. I know it is the holiday season and some of us seem to loose our cool. People rushing around and trying to get things done, but in no way possible we should be fighting nonetheless shooting each other over a turkey. I mean we should be thankful for what we have and that is life and let's try and help one another.