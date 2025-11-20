ENTER TO WIN: Mötley Crüe Tickets!

WRAT's got a Free Ticket Weekend in store for ya all weekend long. Enter for a chance to win from Friday afternoon at 5pm 'til Sunday at 8pm... Five winners will score a pair of tickets to check out the Motley Crue summer of 2026 tour date at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

For the "Motley Crue” Contest, enter between 5pm on November 21, 2025 and 8pm on November 23 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on November 26 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Motley Crue at PNC Bank Arts Center on July 31 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $240. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Live Nation. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.