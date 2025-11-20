Now where to but Florida, on this story because a drunk driver tried to blame a medical condition he couldn't pronounce. If you're so hammered drunk to walk in a straight line, you probably shouldn't try to pronounce complicated medical terms. Leave it to this guy who is a 44-year-old man named Christopher Johnson was pulled over last week, after he was caught driving recklessly swerving, crossing lanes, and even driving into oncoming traffic. The police stopped him, and he was very drunk. He couldn't stand on his own, and there were open containers in his car according to reports.

Here is what went down, an officer tried to check his eyes, by asking him to keep his eye on his finger as he moved it from side to side. Then Christopher said, "That's where I've always had a problem with my my EFD (Executive Function Disorder) It's hard to actually follow." Christopher was really struggling. He said, "Hyper-apnent, hyper bleh" The cop cut in and said, "One of those all right um, we do believe you're impaired." Christopher admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and it turned out he had prior convictions for DUI and a suspended license. He now faces charges of DUI and driving with his license suspended. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts Thoughts' On This Story

Alright this guy is on a different planet, first off I have said this time and time again, if your that drunk do not drive. In this guys case he should be on some type of medicine. It looks like the cops got a laugh from him though, even though it's really not funny playing around with other peoples lives on the road. He is lucky that he didn't kill anyone or himself. I'm sure the judge won't find it funny what so ever, and will most likely throw the book at him. I mean Florida just is another world. I wonder if it's just in the air down that way ?