Bad Mouth A.I. Toys Could Be A Huge Issue This Christmas

This can't be good for kids this year, because a bunch of bad mouth A.I. toys could be a big issue this Christmas. It's the first year a ton of popular toys will have built-in A.I. features. A nonprofit called Public Interest Research Group released its 40th annual "Trouble in Toyland" report. In the past, they've focused on things like choking hazards. But they say A.I. is emerging as a new threat to look out for. They have been testing a bunch of toys that use A.I. to have full-on conversations with kids. And some of the conversations weren't exactly PG according to reports.

This group has said this, "We found some of these toys will talk in-depth about sexually topics. Even will offer advice on where a child can find matches or even knives, and act dismayed when kid] say they have to leave." In other words, there's no way to tell what an A.I. toy might talk about. This A.I. stuff might even pressure your kid to keep playing, even when they say they're done. Get this one toy they tested even recorded for 10 extra seconds after kids stopped talking. So there could be privacy issues here too. They didn't call out specific products to avoid. They just say be careful with A.I. toys in general.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

Well it's been a bit since I have seen one of those "Tickle Me Elmo" dolls out on the market, but if Elmo starts telling me off he would be thrown out of a window. I know everyone loves Elmo and so do I, but now these computers and A.I. stuff out there can have him saying crazy things is just wrong. This sounds like that "Chucky" doll when the evil spirit takes it over. Saying all types of crazy things and doing bad things. Let's hope it doesn't turn into that.