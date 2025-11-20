Yes your reading that headline right, Amazon is now selling used cars. Amazon has partnered with Ford to sell certified pre-owned vehicles online, and it's not just a link to a dealership. You'll be able to browse the inventory work out the financing and complete the purchase within "Amazon Autos." Your Ford Bronco will not be shipped to your front door in two days or anything like that . Nor will it be towed to your house with a special Amazon Prime truck LOL. You schedule the pick-up at a participating dealer nearby.

Amazon says, "This represents an exciting expansion of our store, giving customers access to thousands of quality vehicles backed by Ford's inspection and warranty programs, we are creating a car buying experience with the convenience Amazon is known for." If you're a big Amazon nut, you probably may know that Amazon Autos was launched a little while ago, but it hasn't gained much traction. This new deal to sell used Fords could make it a much bigger thing though.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

This is just crazy to know that the internet does have EVERYTHING on sale. I just would want to test the drive the car before buying it, to make sure it wasn't a big piece of crap. My luck I would get the car and it wouldn't run or it would be the wrong color. Or better yet it would be a Matchbox Ford Bronco ! It's pretty much all I could afford anyway. If you do go this way, best of luck to you.