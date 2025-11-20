Contests
Amazon Is Now Selling Used Cars

Yes your reading that headline right, Amazon is now selling used cars. Amazon has partnered with Ford to sell certified pre-owned vehicles online, and it’s not just a link to…

DANDENONG, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 05: The Amazon website is seen on December 5, 2017 in Dandenong, Australia. Amazon has ended months of speculation by launching its local website overnight. The online retail giant has started taking orders and shipping products from its 'fulfilment centre' in Dandenong South, offering massive discounts on millions of items across more than 20 categories including electronics, toys, clothing, beauty and accessories. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Yes your reading that headline right, Amazon is now selling used cars. Amazon has partnered with Ford to sell certified pre-owned vehicles online, and it's not just a link to a dealership. You'll be able to browse the inventory work out the financing and complete the purchase within "Amazon Autos." Your Ford Bronco will not be shipped to your front door in two days or anything like that . Nor will it be towed to your house with a special Amazon Prime truck LOL.  You schedule the pick-up at a participating dealer nearby.

Amazon says, "This represents an exciting expansion of our store, giving customers access to thousands of quality vehicles backed by Ford's inspection and warranty programs, we are creating a car buying experience with the convenience Amazon is known for." If you're a big Amazon nut, you probably may know that Amazon Autos was launched a little while ago, but it hasn't gained much traction.  This new deal to sell used Fords could make it a much bigger thing though.

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

This is just crazy to know that the internet does have EVERYTHING on sale. I just would want to test the drive the car before buying it, to make sure it wasn't a big piece of crap. My luck I would get the car and it wouldn't run or it would be the wrong color. Or better yet it would be a Matchbox Ford Bronco ! It's pretty much all I could afford anyway. If you do go this way, best of luck to you.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
