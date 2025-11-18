Fogerty Performs Final 2025 Celebration Tour Stop in Boston with CCR Classics

John Fogerty wrapped up his 2025 Celebration Tour on Friday night at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The 80-year-old rocker played more than a dozen Creedence Clearwater Revival hits after finally reclaiming publishing rights to his catalog.

Fans heard "Bad Moon Rising," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?," "Down On The Corner," and "Fortunate Son." Shane and Tyler, Fogerty's sons, opened with their band Hearty Har before joining dad onstage.

"I had a plan," Fogerty said during the show, as reported by the Boston Globe. "The plan was, I outlived all those sons-a-[expletive]!"

For decades, the rocker wouldn't touch most CCR tunes because of a bitter fight with his old record company. When he did play them, they were only a small part of his set. Getting those publishing rights back changed everything, as he could finally devote an entire show to what his band created.

The frontman sported a flannel shirt and a bandana all night. He prowled the stage, switching guitars for each tune. Behind him, screens showed bikers during "Up Around The Bend" and Woodstock crowds for "Who'll Stop The Rain."

Before that track, Fogerty introduced a 1969 Rickenbacker guitar he'd given away when CCR split. British players like Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton had inspired him to customize it, he explained.

The middle stretch brought three songs from his 1985 album Centerfield, plus "Fight Fire" from his high school band the Golliwogs. Tyler grabbed a washboard during a cover of "My Toot Toot."

The encore brought "Travelin' Band" and "Proud Mary." Just before that, "Fortunate Son", the Vietnam-era protest anthem, rang out across the venue.