Dream Theater Reunites Classic Lineup for Show in 2026

Dream Theater will hit the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Jan. 27, 2026. The gig will be a special occasion, as drummer Mike Portnoy rejoins his bandmates for the first time in 15 years. This performance is part of their 40th anniversary tour.

The three-hour seated show brings together vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, and Mike Portnoy.

"We're super excited to return to Dubai and present our latest show to all of our incredible fans in the Middle East," said John Petrucci to Dubai Eye 103.8. "We'll be celebrating our 40th anniversary, our latest album, Parasomnia, and of course the return of our brother, Mike Portnoy, to the band."

The group got three GRAMMY nominations and won a GRAMMY in 2022 for Best Metal Performance. They've sold over 15 million records across the globe during their four-decade career.

This performance comes after the February release of Parasomnia, their 16th studio album. The 71-minute album is the first with the reunited lineup since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

Parasomnia includes the single "Night Terror" along with the tracks "A Broken Man" and "Dead Asleep." The album wraps up with the 19-minute song, "The Shadow Man Incident."

The setlist will pull material from across their history. Fans can expect songs from both older releases and fresh tracks. The band last played in Dubai back in October 2017 during their 25th anniversary tour.