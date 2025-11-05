Contests
Man Was Arrested For DUI On Halloween While In An Inmate Costume

Oh yeah, if your guessing Florida for this next story you would be 100% correct, where a man was arrested for DUI on Halloween, while in an inmate costume.

ARRESTED AND HANDCUFFED MAN ON THE STREET NEXT TO A CAR. REAR VIEW.
Oh yeah, if your guessing Florida for this next story you would be 100% correct, where a man was arrested for DUI on Halloween, while in an inmate costume. He is an 18-year-old man from sun shine state named Jimmie Glover. He  was pulled over on Halloween after leaving a party.  The cops suspected he was impaired, so they had him do a field sobriety test.  He failed, and was arrested for DUI according to reports.

Police released the video of Jimmie's field sobriety test, and he's dressed in costume as an INMATE. In the caption, they said, " He decided to get behind the wheel intoxicated. Make sure you drink responsibly!"  Then they joked, "Anyone dressed up as a cop should pull a shift with us rookies start the midnight shift at 10:00 P.M." LOL !! But it's unclear if Jimmie might face additional punishment for being underage. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

It is never a good idea really ever to drink and drive, and someone might want to let Jimmy know that the drinking age is 21. This guy should get used to that costume too. I wonder if they even made him change when they brought him down to the station. I'm sure when he goes in front of the judge, they will get a laugh over this. By now though I think half of Florida's population are already wearing an inmates costume. That state is always doing crazy things down there. Three quarters of the stories we do about crazy things, or people come from that state. I don't know what's in the air down that way, but holy smokes it's gets bizarre.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

