Kentuckians Thought They Could Vote For The Mayor Of New York City

Voter turnout was stronger than expected yesterday for Kentuckians, but there was one issue since Kentucky wasn't holding elections. Social media in the state was lit up with complaints from people showing up to vote, and finding the doors closed and locked. It got so crazy, that the state officials came forward to calm people down according to reports. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams put out this statement: "We're getting calls about polls being closed. They are closed because we do not have elections today. Kentucky votes next year. "You cannot vote today in Kentucky for the mayor of New York City or the Governor of Virginia. Sorry."

Some social media posts did seem to suggest people thought some other state's elections were somehow nationwide, which would be a civics fail. There is a glass-half-full way of looking at it though maybe some people were showing up out of habit, thinking that if other states were voting, they might have local things on the ballot too. Now, the next step is just checking to see if your state is holding any elections, and researching what's on the ballot ahead of time. One person on social media joked, "If we had an election this year, there'd be signs absolutely everywhere. Get it together folks."

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

My thoughts on this one is that some people in Kentucky should do some homework, and look ahead. I mean did they know who is on the ballot ? This story really has me scratching my head and saying just WOW ! Although they did not have an election, it is good to see people at least showing up to vote.