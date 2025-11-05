Well on this story we go to L.A. where a grocery chain is selling a TOOTHPASTE SMOOTHIE ! The company is called Erewhon, it's basically a store for rich people or TikTokers who want to look like that have a lot of money. For an example they have things like $15 packs of blueberries, or a single strawberry that cost 20 bucks. Now they are all over the news because the cafés in their stores are selling this new toothpaste smoothie.

Here is what we know and according to reports, it's called the Mint Condition Smile Smoothie, but here is the thing it doesn't really have toothpaste in it. They partnered with a fancy brand called Boka. It's "inspired" by one of their toothpaste flavors called Ela Mint. Erewhon is selling it at their cafés this month. These rich people signed up for their loyalty program which costs $100 a year can try it for free. Otherwise, it's $11. What does it taste like ? Glad you asked, it's mint, with notes of banana, mango, coconut, and blue spirulina. Boka's marketing director swears it's good, saying it "might sound unusual, but that's what made it so fun to create."

Gotts Thoughts On This Story

My thoughts on this story, is it's L.A. so that's all that way is rich people. I can see one of the Kardashians buying this and then being on some sort of commercial to sell it. This store does sound a bit crazy too, because the prices of the blueberries they are selling. Also they should have a different name for this product, who ever thought it would be a good idea to have toothpaste and smoothie to try and sell it was not thinking clearly. I know there is no toothpaste in it so why they would even describe it like that is just silly.