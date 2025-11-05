Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL Make Chart-Topping Collaboration

Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL climbed to the top of the Japanese iTunes Metal Chart with their joint single, "The End." According to Ghost Cult Magazine, it became the first song with Japanese lyrics to crack the Top 5 at US Rock radio. On the Japanese All-Genres Chart, it reached #18.

Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory appeared with the Japanese metal act at their sold-out Intuit Dome show in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 1. The artists received a plaque to mark the cross-cultural achievement.

In Ghost Cult Magazine, Bathory said, “This was such an amazing way to celebrate a collaboration that turned into a chart-topping moment for both of us. We're working on our 10th studio album right now, and with the 20th-anniversary world tour coming up, we were already planning to go back to Japan … a place that's always shown us so much love. ... Maybe we'll even share a stage with BABYMETAL."

Su-Metal, the vocalist for the Japanese group, recalled that BABYMETAL and Five Finger Death Punch performed at the same festival overseas in 2015. "I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by the original lyrics of 'The End,' and spent a lot of time experimenting to find the voice that best fit such a deep, cool track," said Su-Metal. "My favorite moment is the flow from 'Negai o kakete' into the break, where my voice is gradually engulfed by Ivan's growl — it gave me chills."

"The End" is the first single from Five Finger Death Punch's Best Of — Volume 2 album. It contains 16 re-recorded classics and previously unreleased live versions of "Wash It All Away," "Wrong Side Of Heaven," and "Jekyll and Hyde."

The band assembled the two-volume greatest hits collection in response to their former label's sale of the original song masters. It happened without the band's knowledge or any chance to reclaim the recordings. The group re-recorded fan favorites across both volumes from scratch. Tracks like "Sham Pain," "Blue On Black," "Trouble," and "Burn MF" got renewed intensity while honoring those who helped create the originals.