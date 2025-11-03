On this story we take you over to Indiana, where a thief's "noticeable bulge" was a stolen power tool. Here is what went down, A 41-year-old man named Joseph Courbat was spotted in an Ace Hardware store on Saturday, with a "noticeable bulge" in his crotch area. The police were called, and they stopped him as he was walking out. The cops asked Joseph what he was packing and he admitted that it was a big tool. This guy actually stole a Milwaukee M18 router inside his pants. It's worth more than $200.

Good thing it was not on right ? According to reports Joseph started off by saying he wasn't stealing it and that he was planning to go back inside and pay for it. But later he admitted that he stole it so he could sell it himself, and get some money to pay his bills. He's facing multiple charges, including organized retail theft.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well as I have always said, don't ever touch anything that does not belong to you and of course you should never ever steal. I almost feel really bad for Joe, because he had to steal to get money for bills. I know it's tough out there but there is no reason to break the law to get money. Joe just really needs to get his life together and find work. I hope the judge is not to tough on him, but he should know not to do something like that. Plus I'm happy the Milwaukee M18 router did not turn on during this robbery. This would be a whole different story it did.