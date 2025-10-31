This Day in Rock History: October 31

This day in rock history features important milestones for Led Zeppelin and The Stooges, as well as some iconic album releases and culture-defining moments. Keep reading to learn about all the major events that took place on Oct. 31.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some legendary names in rock music achieved career milestones on this day, including:

The Stooges played live for the first time together at a Halloween party in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They performed in front of a group of friends under the name "The Psychedelic Stooges." 1970: Led Zeppelin's third studio album, Led Zeppelin III, reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart, where it spent four consecutive weeks. The album also reached No. 1 in the U.K. and was a stylistic leap for the band, who introduced a more acoustic sound that contrasted with the hard rock style of their first two albums.

Cultural Milestones

These are the main culture-related events associated with Oct. 31:

The first-ever episode of MTV Unplugged was filmed, featuring the British band Squeeze. The show ran regularly for 10 years and has aired less frequently since the early 2000s. 1996: Axl Rose, the lead vocalist of Guns N' Roses, confirmed that Slash had left the band due to creative differences. Guns N' Roses went on with Rose as the only original member until a reunion with Slash and bassist Duff McKagan in 2016.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Two important solo projects were released on Oct. 31 in the same year:

Brian May released his three-track EP, Star Fleet Project, via Capitol Records. It included contributions from other accomplished musicians, including guitarist Eddie Van Halen and REO Speedwagon drummer Alan Gratzer. 1983: Paul McCartney released his fourth solo album, Pipes of Peace. It includes the single "Say Say Say," which features Michael Jackson.