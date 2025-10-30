Tool, My Chemical Romance Lead 140-Band Lineup for Sonic Temple 2026 in Columbus

Tool, My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, and Bring Me the Horizon will headline the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, from May 14 to 17, 2026. More than 140 bands will play across five stages, including Pierce the Veil, Breaking Benjamin, Lamb of God, All Time Low, Public Enemy, Coheed & Cambria, Black Label Society, Tom Morello, Anthrax, DragonForce, Coal Chamber, the Darkness, Alter Bridge, Sublime, Hawthorne Heights, and Simple Plan.

This marks the first time that Sonic Temple will use five stages instead of four. Danny Wimmer Presents, a leading independent music festival producer, organized the festival.

"Barry, Zach, Eric, and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time," said Brent Smith of Shinedown, according to Sonic Perspectives. "We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we've got!!!! Thank you to Danny Wimmer for this incredible opportunity!!! LET'S GO SHINEDOWN NATION."

Shinedown takes the top slot on Friday, May 15, with The Offspring and Staind below them. On Saturday, May 16, Bring Me the Horizon closes after Good Charlotte and Marilyn Manson perform. Tool ends everything on Sunday, May 17, and Godsmack and Megadeth play before them.

American painter Terry Urban and Bob's Burgers creator Jay Howell will design installations across the grounds. The Art Boutique, Art Towers, and Art Walls come back with live installations and interactive pieces. Columbus-based artists get the spotlight through live mural painting and exclusive artwork displayed throughout the site.