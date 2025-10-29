Contests
Volbeat Grabs 12th No. 1 Hit on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart

Dan Teodorescu
Musician Michael Poulsen of Volbeat performs onstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

 Volbeat's "Time Will Heal" reached the top spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, Billboard reports. This marks the band's 12th number 1 song.

The achievement ties them with Papa Roach among acts with the most chart-toppers since 1981. Their previous single, "By a Monster's Hand," was at number 1 for two weeks back in May.

No other band from Europe has matched their success on the U.S. charts. The only non-American band to score more number 1 hits is Canada's Three Days Grace.

The song's popularity keeps growing. It shot up five spots to No. 8 on Rock & Alternative Airplay, pulling in 2.6 million listeners by October 23. This marks their fifth top 10 hit on that list.

Both hits come from their latest album, God of Angels Trust, which was released on June 6. The record peaked at No. 5 on Top Hard Rock Albums, selling 38,000 units to date. Short, sharp riffs mix with thundering rhythms throughout the album.

Jon Larsen is the band's drummer, Michael Poulsen handles vocals and rhythm guitar, while Kaspar Boye Larsen plays bass. Flemming C. Lund fills in as lead guitarist during live shows after their original guitarist, Rob Caggiano, left the band in 2023.

They'll keep playing European venues until late 2025, and they also have a few shows planned for next summer. Fans can get info and tickets on their official website.

Michael PoulsenVolbeat
Dan TeodorescuWriter
