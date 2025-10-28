Contests
The Most-Hated Halloween Candy Is ?

gotts
WHEELING, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Halloween candy is offered for sale at a Walgreens store on September 19, 2013 in Wheeling, Illinois. Walgreens, the nation's largest drugstore chain, has been expanding the merchandise offerings at many of their stores to include fresh food and grocery items. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Well this might just be one of the biggest questions out there, and it's all about your opinion. But there is a new report out right now that answers what a lot of people are saying is the most hated Halloween candy is. Everyone will be picking up some Halloween candy on their grocery runs.  Now in this economy, people are either looking for value or the stuff they like, so they can enjoy some of it as well.

Here it comes, according to this new report out on the two candies that are nasty is coming in at number 2 and really not surprisingly, candy corn is #2.  Coming in at number 1 is licorice.  Also in this report consumer interest in candy corn is down 9.1% year-over-year, and licorice is down 13.6%. To add to this "marshmallow candy" dropped 9% in interest, and caramel apples are down almost 7%.

Just on a side note, the candy that is one of peoples favorite candy is Haribo gummies rose in interest by 48%, Baby Ruth candy bars are up 42%.  And Hershey's Kisses have jumped 37% in interest compared to last year.  Matcha cookies are skyrocketing, with 139% growth, crunchy treats like candy bark, brittle, and cereal clusters have surged 11% .and general caramel sweets other than caramel apples, are up 10%.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm going to say this when I was a kid growing up and going out trick-or-treating, I would hate when I would knock on someone's door and they dump those candy corn treats in my bag. Sometimes they would not even have them in a bag and use their bare hands to put that stuff in my bag. The other stuff I got that was so annoying was loose pennies! Like why would someone want to weigh down my back with that stuff, I'm walking a good 10 to 15 miles here to get the good stuff. I do also remember if the person had really good candy, I would go home and switch my costume around and go back to that house. Hey you had to do what you had to do back then.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat.

Halloween Candy
gotts
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
