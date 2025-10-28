Well this might just be one of the biggest questions out there, and it's all about your opinion. But there is a new report out right now that answers what a lot of people are saying is the most hated Halloween candy is. Everyone will be picking up some Halloween candy on their grocery runs. Now in this economy, people are either looking for value or the stuff they like, so they can enjoy some of it as well.

Here it comes, according to this new report out on the two candies that are nasty is coming in at number 2 and really not surprisingly, candy corn is #2. Coming in at number 1 is licorice. Also in this report consumer interest in candy corn is down 9.1% year-over-year, and licorice is down 13.6%. To add to this "marshmallow candy" dropped 9% in interest, and caramel apples are down almost 7%.

Just on a side note, the candy that is one of peoples favorite candy is Haribo gummies rose in interest by 48%, Baby Ruth candy bars are up 42%. And Hershey's Kisses have jumped 37% in interest compared to last year. Matcha cookies are skyrocketing, with 139% growth, crunchy treats like candy bark, brittle, and cereal clusters have surged 11% .and general caramel sweets other than caramel apples, are up 10%.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm going to say this when I was a kid growing up and going out trick-or-treating, I would hate when I would knock on someone's door and they dump those candy corn treats in my bag. Sometimes they would not even have them in a bag and use their bare hands to put that stuff in my bag. The other stuff I got that was so annoying was loose pennies! Like why would someone want to weigh down my back with that stuff, I'm walking a good 10 to 15 miles here to get the good stuff. I do also remember if the person had really good candy, I would go home and switch my costume around and go back to that house. Hey you had to do what you had to do back then.