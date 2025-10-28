Contests
Student Was Handcuffed After AI System Mistook A Bag Of Chips For A Weapon

Let's get you over to a school in Baltimore County, Maryland where a student was handcuffed after AI system mistook a bag of chips for a weapon according to reports. This student was sitting with friends Monday night outside Kenwood High School, eating a bag of Doritos after football practice. About 20 minutes later, police officers showed up with guns, walking toward him. The student had this to say "It was like eight cop cars that came pulling up for us. At first, I didn't know where they were going until they started walking toward me with guns, talking about, 'Get on the ground,' and I was like, 'What?'" 

The police told him the AI detector thought his bag of chips which he crumpled and placed in his pocket when he was finished was a weapon. Now last year, Baltimore high schools began using this gun detection system that uses AI to detect weapons by using the existing school cameras. The system can identify a possible weapon and send an alert to the school safety team and law enforcement.

Gotts' Thoughts On This

I wonder what flavor Doritos chips did he go with ? I'm just kidding, and thankfully no one was hurt because of this mishap. Also let's be grateful that this student didn't really have a gun. This AI stuff really does suck, and I have hated since it came out. If that's the way they are going to go then they really need to adjust those cameras, this could have went really bad in all honestly.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can always get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

