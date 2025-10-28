Oh yeah let's get you over to Oregon, where a man dropped charges against a car thief for a Baja Blast according to reports. His name is Peter Higginbotham, and just last week he had his 1996 Toyota Camry hot-wired and stolen last year. Well the 29-year-old car wasn't exactly the picture of health. It even had a bumper sticker on it that said, quote, "The book value of my car is one Baja Blast." If you don't know what that is, it is a tropical lime-flavored soft drink from Mountain Dew.

Here is the story, the car was stolen and about a month later, the car and its thief turned up and the vehicle was a mess. The insurance company declared it "totaled," and paid out $1,700. The crook was a woman named Chezarae Walter, and she was charged with unauthorized use and possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies. Peter asked for the judge to drop the charges against her, in exchange for a Mountain Dew Baja Blast just because of the bumper sticker. The judge eventually agreed, and told the defendant, "You worked out a smoking hot agreement!" Check this out Peter got his Baja Blast but he didn't even like it. He said, "I'm not a big soda guy. It was a little citrusy. A little bit pineapple-y. Maybe it's better if you're actively eating a taco."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I LOVE MOUNTAIN DEW AND BAJA BLAST ! I don't know if my car was stolen that I would make that deal though. Peter sounds like a really nice guy to drop all those charges for a soda. I'm sure the judge got a huge laugh like I did with this story. This thief should be counting her lucky stars, to get off so easy. I am glad she was caught and let's hope she turns her life around after doing this. Stealing a car and getting off the charges with a soda, just WOW.

