Man Dropped Charges Against A Car Thief For A Baja Blast

Oh yeah let’s get you over to Oregon, where a man dropped charges against a car thief for a Baja Blast according to reports. His name is Peter Higginbotham, and…

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL - JULY 15: A driver places a drive-up order at a Taco Bell fast-food restaurant July 15, 2004 in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Fast-food restaurant chains are stepping up efforts to attract late-night eaters. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Oh yeah let's get you over to Oregon, where a man dropped charges against a car thief for a Baja Blast according to reports. His name is Peter Higginbotham, and just last week he had his 1996 Toyota Camry hot-wired and stolen last year.  Well the 29-year-old car wasn't exactly the picture of health.  It even had a bumper sticker on it that said, quote, "The book value of my car is one Baja Blast." If you don't know what that is, it is a tropical lime-flavored soft drink from Mountain Dew.

Here is the story, the car was stolen and about a month later, the car and its thief turned up and the vehicle was a mess.  The insurance company declared it "totaled," and paid out $1,700. The crook was a woman named Chezarae Walter, and she was charged with unauthorized use and possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies. Peter asked for the judge to drop the charges against her, in exchange for a Mountain Dew Baja Blast just because of the bumper sticker.  The judge eventually agreed, and told the defendant, "You worked out a smoking hot agreement!" Check this out Peter got his Baja Blast but he didn't even like it.  He said, "I'm not a big soda guy.  It was a little citrusy.  A little bit pineapple-y.  Maybe it's better if you're actively eating a taco."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I LOVE MOUNTAIN DEW AND BAJA BLAST ! I don't know if my car was stolen that I would make that deal though. Peter sounds like a really nice guy to drop all those charges for a soda. I'm sure the judge got a huge laugh like I did with this story. This thief should be counting her lucky stars, to get off so easy. I am glad she was caught and let's hope she turns her life around after doing this. Stealing a car and getting off the charges with a soda, just WOW.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
