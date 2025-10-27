Contests
Downtown Toms River Halloween Parade & Watch Party at Mathis House

Come dressed in your favorite costumes to attend the best Halloween Party in town on October 31 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This event is an outdoor event. We will have…

Diana Beasley
Ocean County Tourism

Come dressed in your favorite costumes to attend the best Halloween Party in town on October 31 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. This event is an outdoor event.

We will have music, an outdoor buffet, dessert buffet and tea tastings of our fall teas.

Watch the Downtown Toms River Halloween Parade from the circular driveway and seating areas on the property.

In the lawn, we will have a bounce machine with a slide, popcorn machine, and cotton candy. Wrist bands will be given to all ticket holders.

The winner of the costume contest will win an overnight stay at the B&B. Tickets for adults are $25 and children 12 and under $15. This is a family event and sure to be a great time.

Halloween Watch Party Buffet Dinner Menu:

Chili and chips
Chicken Wings and Blue Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Veggie Crudite
Loaded Potato Soup with cheddar cheese and chives
Pulled Pork Sliders
Hamburger sliders
Seasonal Cup Cakes
Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Scones

Best costume wins teatime for two. Call 732-818-7580 to buy your event tickets

Fall Guide
Diana BeasleyEditor
