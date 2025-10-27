Downtown Toms River Halloween Parade & Watch Party at Mathis House

Come dressed in your favorite costumes to attend the best Halloween Party in town on October 31 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm. This event is an outdoor event.

We will have music, an outdoor buffet, dessert buffet and tea tastings of our fall teas.

Watch the Downtown Toms River Halloween Parade from the circular driveway and seating areas on the property.

In the lawn, we will have a bounce machine with a slide, popcorn machine, and cotton candy. Wrist bands will be given to all ticket holders.

The winner of the costume contest will win an overnight stay at the B&B. Tickets for adults are $25 and children 12 and under $15. This is a family event and sure to be a great time.

Halloween Watch Party Buffet Dinner Menu:

Chili and chips

Chicken Wings and Blue Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni Salad

Potato Salad

Veggie Crudite

Loaded Potato Soup with cheddar cheese and chives

Pulled Pork Sliders

Hamburger sliders

Seasonal Cup Cakes

Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Scones