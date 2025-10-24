The 4th annual "River Rock 'N Run 5K" is back and ready to go. We want you to get your running shoes ready and come join us on Saturday, November 15th at 9am at the River Rock Restaurant in Brick. Registration is available at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Brick/riverrock.

How Did This Race Come To Be

The beginning of the COVID pandemic got a few athletic friends together to run a marathon. These athletes decided they wouldn't take the pandemic sitting down. They take it all in stride. So they showed up to the parking lot of the River Rock bar and restaurant on Route 70 in Brick and ran a marathon. There was no official timer, no traffic detours to protect the runners, no race-finish buffet. That group of pals, led by Adam Nalven, the event creator, have kept the tradition alive with a yearly 5k fun run event.

Your Proceeds Are Going For A Cause

This amazing run is for a great cause, 100% of all proceeds goes to Fulfill (Monmouth / Ocean County Food Bank). Last year they raised over $7000 and are on pace ( no pun intended) to beat that total from last year. Adam, has said " As the Thanksgiving season approaches, it's so important to think about those that struggle with having enough food for their families, and this is a great way to have fun and raise funds for our neighbors in need."

Adam also adds, "The 5K is a scenic, riverfront course that can be run as a traditional 5K or can be run as a 2-person relay where each relay member runs one loop with a baton in hand before passing it off to their teammate to complete the 5K. Each relay runner does a 1.55 mile loop. Teams come up with fun team names and compete in several categories including Male, Female, Co-ed, Family, Student, or Co-Worker. Age group awards are given to the top 3 runners in each 10 year age category. Raffle prizes are given out during the post-race party which includes the BEST POST-RACE FOOD EVER!"