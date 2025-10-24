Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Mammoth Tickets

Enter down below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Mammoth – The End Tour on Fri • Nov 14, 2025 • 7:30 PM at The Wellmont…

Rob Cochran

Enter down below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Mammoth - The End Tour on Fri • Nov 14, 2025 • 7:30 PM at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ

With special guest Myles Kennedy!

To purchase tickets click here

Contest runs till midnight tonight.

Good luck!

For the " Mammoth” Contest, enter between 8pm on October 25, 2025 and 11:59pm on October 25 2025, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on October 27 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Mammoth - The End Tour on Fri • Nov 14, 2025 • 7:30 PM at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ . The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $94. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Wellmont Theater. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

