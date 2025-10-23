Type O Negative Putting Together New Live Album With Peter Steele Recordings

Work has started on a fresh Type O Negative live album that will bring back the voice of their fallen frontman, Peter Steele. Guitarist Kenny Hickey told Loaded Radio, "We're actually working on a live album right now. Yeah, we're in the mixing process...working on the artwork now."

This marks the first official music since Steele's death in 2010. His bass-heavy singing style set him apart. His massive 6'7" frame matched his booming voice, which became the band's signature sound.

The band started in Brooklyn back in 1990. Steele took on bass and vocals, while Hickey played guitar. Josh Silver played the keyboards, and Sal Abruscato was on drums until Johnny Kelly took his spot.

Bloody Kisses shot them to fame in '93. They kept the momentum going with October Rust, then put out World Coming Down and Life Is Killing Me.

Before his time with Type O, Steele played in two other bands, Fallout and Carnivore. Born as Petrus T. Ratajczyk in Brooklyn, he died at 48 due to an infection.

The band wants to put on a show in his memory, but Josh Silver will probably not join them. He retired from music and is now working as a paramedic in New York City.