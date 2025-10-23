Contests
Shoe Company Is Facing A Lawsuit Over It’s Squeaky Shoes

A shoe company is facing a lawsuit over it’s squeaky shoes, and I’m sure you’ve probably had to deal with some annoying squeaky shoes at some point. Usually it’s just…

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland's On shoes as she plays against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the Ladies' Singles semi-final match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
A shoe company is facing a lawsuit over it's squeaky shoes, and I'm sure you've probably had to deal with some annoying squeaky shoes at some point. Usually it's just new shoes on certain types of flooring or things of that nature.  But have you ever been embarrassed by a pair of shoes that are always going to squeak? According to reports, the Swiss shoe company "On" has a line of footwear called "Clouds."  They have hollow pods on the sole that are supposed to make it feel like you're walking "on clouds,"  but they're really loud clouds.

So MANY people have complained about how they make a squeaky sound when you walk on them, that just never goes away. This is not just a new issue, people online have been talking about it for over a year now.  But there's a class-action lawsuit, because people think it's a defect for expensive shoes like the "Clouds". More than 10 styles have been mentioned in the lawsuit, and these shoes are not cheap because they typically cost between $140 and $180. The company hasn't commented on the lawsuit. They have denied warranty claims related to the issue either because they feel like it falls under "normal wear and tear," or because they don't believe it's a defect.

I have had squeaky shoes before in my life and remembering returning them after buying them. I will say they were dress shoes but nonetheless, it was annoying. On this story these so called "Clouds," sound more like thunder also, walking around with squeaky noise just makes you look and sound like a clown that showed up.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can always get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

