A shoe company is facing a lawsuit over it's squeaky shoes, and I'm sure you've probably had to deal with some annoying squeaky shoes at some point. Usually it's just new shoes on certain types of flooring or things of that nature. But have you ever been embarrassed by a pair of shoes that are always going to squeak? According to reports, the Swiss shoe company "On" has a line of footwear called "Clouds." They have hollow pods on the sole that are supposed to make it feel like you're walking "on clouds," but they're really loud clouds.

So MANY people have complained about how they make a squeaky sound when you walk on them, that just never goes away. This is not just a new issue, people online have been talking about it for over a year now. But there's a class-action lawsuit, because people think it's a defect for expensive shoes like the "Clouds". More than 10 styles have been mentioned in the lawsuit, and these shoes are not cheap because they typically cost between $140 and $180. The company hasn't commented on the lawsuit. They have denied warranty claims related to the issue either because they feel like it falls under "normal wear and tear," or because they don't believe it's a defect.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I have had squeaky shoes before in my life and remembering returning them after buying them. I will say they were dress shoes but nonetheless, it was annoying. On this story these so called "Clouds," sound more like thunder also, walking around with squeaky noise just makes you look and sound like a clown that showed up.