Man With A "No Drugs Allowed" Sign On His Door Was Just Busted For Drugs

On this one we go to Florida, where a man with a “No Drugs Allowed” sign on his door was just busted for drugs. He is  a 76-year-old man named…

On this one we go to Florida, where a man with a "No Drugs Allowed" sign on his door was just busted for drugs. He is  a 76-year-old man named John Moss, and he didn't want any drugs on his property. Yeah I think you know where this is going, but just the other day John was just arrested and hit with multiple charges of drug trafficking after a search of his home turned up a ton of drugs on his premises according to some local reports.

Now what did the cops find? Glad you asked because the cops and detectives just found Detectives found,  32 ounces of cocaine, 36 grams of OxyContin, 442 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of alprazolam, 6 grams of morphine . . . and 4 grams of methamphetamine.   He also had $20,000 in cash, and multiple handguns. I don't know what or who told authorities about John and all the suff he had, but they clearly weren't convinced by John's sign of a DRUG-FREE ZONE.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If you ask me about this one, I think this guy John Moss was putting out that sign to try to distract the cops and making them believe he didn't have any drugs. As you can tell it didn't work out to well for Johnny boy. I think the judge is going to throw the book at him, for having all those drugs and handguns. John might want to get comfortable behind those bars, cause I don't see him going anywhere soon. Also what is a 76 year-old man doing with all those drugs ? I really think someone tipped off the cops and ratted him out.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out

Florida Man
Gotts
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
