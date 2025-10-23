Guy Was Arrested For Performing Illegal Penis Enlargement Operations From His 1990s Toyota Corolla

On this story we go to Thailand, where a real shady surgeon named Pittaya Moolin, also known as “Chang Yai Modify,” and this guy was just arrested for performing illegal penis enlargement operations from his 1990s Toyota Corolla. He is 51, and offered really crazy on-the-go genital enhancements to local Thai men according to reports. This was all going down inside his beaten up car and some customers finally reported his wacked out services to the local police.

Here is what went down, Bangkok cops launched an investigation into the doctor’s practices. They found the unlicensed guy was promoting penis enlargement, circumcision, and pearl implantation surgeries through social media. On his TikTok page, he did not mention of the patients would be going under the knife while stuck in the back of a vehicle. The local police caught him on October 18, while he was actually in the MIDDLE of one of the procedures. Once the cops caught him they did find 189 different kinds of pearls, local anesthetics, surgical blades, needles, and other equipment. Even worse the tools were allegedly used in unsanitary conditions.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My first thought is just gross ! Also I have not seen a 1990s Toyota Corolla in awhile too. Still why would anyone think it would be a good idea to get a penis enlargement operation from the back seat of a car ? That is just insane especially if the car is all beat up too. This guy had medical training and only learned the procedures from watching videos on You Tube. I don't know what he was charging but I hope they through him in jail for a long time.