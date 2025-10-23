Contests
GALLERY: House That Rock Built 2025

Awesome donation from Land Rover Monmouth! Plus thank you for letting us do our build at your own place! IBEW LOCAL 400 coming through with an amazing donation! These guys…

Rob Cochran
large group of people

House That Rock Built 2025 for Habitat for Humanity Monmouth at Land Rover Monmouth on Wednesday October 15th.

John Vitollo

Awesome donation from Land Rover Monmouth! Plus thank you for letting us do our build at your own place!

IBEW LOCAL 400 coming through with an amazing donation! These guys are the best!

The crazy but generous Russo Gutter boys with a huge donation!

Opening ceremony kick off the beautiful morning.

Kim Stulb, Monmouth Habitat - Board of Trustee President

Erica Loguirato, Monmouth Habitat Partner Family

Virginia East, Eatontown Council President

Our Awesome Volunteers making those walls!

IBEW Local 400 rock!

Carl Craft - Program Director and Morning show host

Delicious lunch from Big City Sandwiches

The IBEW boys swining hammers!

Your man pots and pans Gotts live from the build site!

Those walls won't build themselves. Thank you to all volunteers!

Team work makes the dream work!

The Russo boys working hard!

Steve Rossics from Russo Gutter live on-air with Gotts!

The RAT Pack ready for the big day!

All photos by John Vitollo Photography

Habitat for HumanityLand Rover
Rob CochranEditor
