Charmin Is Bringing Back “Forever Rolls” With 1,700 Sheets

Well Rat Rockers, it's fall, so it's "TP-ing season" in many areas of our country, and Charmin is bringing back " Forever Rolls" with 1,700 sheet. So six years ago, Charmin debuted hilariously large rolls of toilet paper called "forever rolls." A regular roll of Charmin has up to 77 sheets. Now these have 1,700, so they're like 22 rolls in one, which is kind of helpful. Yes we know they are way too big to fit on a normal dispenser, so you'd need a special holder. Which takes up most of the bathroom, like you're sitting on the toilet next to a printing press.

If your into this those "forever rolls" were kind of a fan favorite, and now they're back, and are "rolling out" everywhere LOL. How do you get them ? Glad you asked, the "forever rolls" are now available nationwide online and in stores, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Each roll is supposed to last two people up to a month, and you can get a three-pack for around $30 to $35. They're also selling "starter kits" with one 21-inch by 8-inch holder and two rolls for around $38.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is a lot of TP, but I think will be a good thing to have. There is so many times that I'm out picking up stuff I need around my place, and I can't tell you how many times I forget to get toilet paper. It is true that It might be hard to store it somewhere or even if someone uses the bathroom, they might say " WOW THAT'S A LOT OF TP YOU HAVE ! " Just know that you have plenty of it to spare. This reminds me of the 'Seinfeld' episode with Elaine sitting on the toilet and saying "I can't. I don't have it. I don't have a square to spare. I can't spare a square." I don't think she would have an issue if she had this Charmin TP.