Charmin Is Bringing Back “Forever Rolls” With 1,700 Sheets

Well Rat Rockers, it’s fall, so it’s “TP-ing season” in many areas of our country, and Charmin is bringing back ” Forever Rolls” with 1,700 sheet. So six years ago,…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: The Charmin Rollbot is demonstrated during CES 2020 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The self-balancing robot can bring a roll of toilet paper directly to a person seated on a toilet seat via phone connection. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Well Rat Rockers, it's fall, so it's "TP-ing season" in many areas of our country, and Charmin is bringing back " Forever Rolls" with 1,700 sheet. So six years ago, Charmin debuted hilariously large rolls of toilet paper called "forever rolls."  A regular roll of Charmin has up to 77 sheets.  Now these have 1,700, so they're like 22 rolls in one, which is kind of helpful. Yes we know they are way too big to fit on a normal dispenser, so you'd need a special holder.  Which takes up most of the bathroom, like you're sitting on the toilet next to a printing press.

If your into this those "forever rolls" were kind of a fan favorite, and now they're back, and are "rolling out" everywhere LOL. How do you get them ? Glad you asked, the "forever rolls" are now available nationwide online and in stores, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.  Each roll is supposed to last two people up to a month, and you can get a three-pack for around $30 to $35. They're also selling "starter kits" with one 21-inch by 8-inch holder and two rolls for around $38.

This is a lot of TP, but I think will be a good thing to have. There is so many times that I'm out picking up stuff I need around my place, and I can't tell you how many times I forget to get toilet paper. It is true that It might be hard to store it somewhere or even if someone uses the bathroom, they might say " WOW THAT'S A LOT OF TP YOU HAVE ! " Just know that you have plenty of it to spare. This reminds me of the 'Seinfeld' episode with Elaine sitting on the toilet and saying "I can't. I don't have it. I don't have a square to spare. I can't spare a square." I don't think she would have an issue if she had this Charmin TP.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can always get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
